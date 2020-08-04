Ascension Council meetings going virtual

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Council Chairwoman Teri Casso announced today that beginning with the Thursday August 6 Council meeting, and until further notice, all meetings of the Ascension Parish Council and all Committee meetings will be by video teleconference only. This move is being made in an attempt to counter the recent spike in the number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 cases.

She also stated that the Council Secretary’s office is closed to the public, and that staff is working from home.

All meeting agendas and supporting documents are published on the parish website: www.ascensionparish.net.

Anyone wishing to comment or speak on any agenda item may do so in two ways:

Email comments to comments@apgov.us up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. The emails will be read aloud during the meeting.

Call 225-621-8636 during the meeting and enter participant code 939496. Comments are limited to agenda items only.

Per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Proclamation Number 75 JBE 2020: Section 3 Emergency Suspensions: Item I: Any state department or agency or political subdivision is hereby granted authority to further extend any non-essential deadline for a period of no longer than 30 days if deemed necessary to respond to the threat of COVID-19.

All Council and committee meetings are broadcast live on Ascension21, which is available on EATEL and Cox cable. They are also streamed live on the parish YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ascensionparish.