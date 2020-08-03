Traffic stop nets drug arrest

Staff Report

PIERRE PART – Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Edd L. Delatte, 53, of 149 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, LA, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop east of Pierre Part early Saturday.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a west bound vehicle commit a traffic violation. The deputy initiated a stop of the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver now identified as Edd L. Delatte.

The driver appeared incoherent during the interview process.

At some point, Delatte consented to a search of his vehicle. During that process, deputies recovered a quantity of meth-amphetamine. Deputies also seized some meth-amphetamine off of Delatte’s person.

Edd L. Delatte was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Possession of False Certificates

Driving Under Suspension

License Plate Light Required

Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles

Edd L. Delatte remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.