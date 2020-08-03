Paincourtville man arrested in home invasion

Staff Report

PAINCOURTVILLE – Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Calvin Nelson, Jr., 35, of 6015 Grant Road, Paincourtville, in connection with an incident near Paincourtville on July 25.

Deputies were called to a residence in reference to an individual being inside unauthorized.

Deputies initiated an investigation and interviewed a number of witnesses who indicated that they suddenly saw an individual appear in the home and the person gave various reasons why he was there.

Deputies identified that individual as Calvin Nelson, Jr. Investigators further determined that Nelson had destroyed a door in order to make entry into the home.

Calvin Nelson, Jr. was arrested nearby and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Home Invasion

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Calvin Nelson, Jr. remains incarcerated with bond set at $27,000.