Rescue Alliance in Gonzales in need of donations

Staff Report

Pet food pantries across the area have experienced an economic impact due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rescue Alliance, a non-profit organization, has been in urgent need of donations and sponsors, according to Jonathan Henriques.

“Right now, because the demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate, just as the Louisiana Pet Food Bank is being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers that serve Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston parishes,” he said.

The demand for pet food has increased tremendously in the past two months, and the pet food bank already has given out more than 25,000 pounds of pet food through the COVID-19 emergency grant by Alley Cat Allies, Tractor Supply of Gonzales, and Rescuebank, and they now need help to restock.

Rescue Alliance is asking for members of the public to drop off donations of dry cat and dog food as well as cat litter.

Donations can be dropped off at: Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Dr.; Agape Baptist Church, 25353 South Walker Rd.; and Petsmart Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave.

Food can be purchased by donating to its Amazon Charity List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/498T8JYW2OKU

Sponsorship can be made at: https://donorbox.org/friends-of-rescue-alliance-corporate-sponsor

If you are interested in hosting a donation drive for your community pets you can do so at: https://form.jotform.com/201587049578164

Rescue Alliance is a 501c3 non profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.