Donaldsonville Council looks into running recreation program

Michael Tortorich

During the July 20 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Donaldsonville City Council discussed the possibility of the city operating its own recreation program once again.

Council member Charles Brown has expressed interest in the city reclaiming the program from the Ascension Parish recreation department.

The City of Donaldsonville has maintained a $46,000 annual contract for the parish to run recreation programs for the city.

Speaking during the teleconference, Brown said the program has been limited to basketball and baseball, which has suffered due to travel baseball and children signing up for other area leagues.

Delacey Joseph, who works as the west side recreation programs coordinator, was on the teleconference and asked to address the council.

“Who wrote the contract?” she asked.

Brown said his interest in returning the program to the city is not about the contract.

“I want to make sure we’re giving our kids the very best,” Brown said.

Joseph countered by saying she has canvassed the area, going door-to-door, to find out the needs of the community. She has proposed adding new recreational programs for all citizens, regardless of their abilities. She said many have asked about activities for the elderly.

“It’s not easy to clean up a mess,” Joseph said, before adding that the contract had been in place years before she began the job.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan said the contract is renewed on an annual basis, coinciding with the calendar year. The contract is paid in two payments, he added.

The next regular council meeting was set for July 28. All city meetings will continue to be held via teleconference until further notice.