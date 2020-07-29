Candidates qualify for Donaldsonville, Gonzales races

Michael Tortorich

Several candidates added their names to Ascension Parish municipal races during the July 22-24 qualifying period.

On Nov. 3, voters will elect local officials, President, and Senate and House of Representatives members.

Both cities of Gonzales and Donaldsonville will have challengers to the current leadership.

Both Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Police Chief Sherman Jackson were unopposed, winning their fourth terms as of July 24.

Gonzales City Council incumbents Kirk Boudreaux and Tyler Turner also won without opposition. Boudreaux enters his fourth term, while Turner goes into his second.

Former longtime Gonzales Mayor Johnny Berthelot will face former Council member Terance Irvin for the Gonzales Division E seat. Berthelot was at the helm for six terms before serving two terms in the state legislature. Incumbent Neal Bourque did not run for re-election.

Gonzales Division C incumbent Harold Stewart was first elected to fill the unexpired term of former member Timothy Vessel, who was recalled. Stewart has been challenged by Willie Robinson, who ran for the seat four years ago, and Terri Lynn Lambert.

The Gonzales Division A race will see incumbent David Guitreau square off with Tim Riley, who lost to Turner in a runoff four years ago.

The Donaldsonville City Council and Mayor have all received challenges this election.

Four-term Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. will face opposition from candidates Glenn Price and Travis London. Neither of the challengers have held public office.

Price was a speaker during a recent march and rally held in the city, largely airing grievances pertaining to racial issues. Some of the speakers at the event have emerged as City Council candidates.

London has been involved in area activism, protesting the proliferation of the petrochemical industry in the River Parish region.

In Donaldsonville District 1, incumbent Lauthaught Delaney Sr. will receive opposition from Russell Gray. Delaney has served as the Council’s Co-Chair.

Donaldsonville District 2 Chair Raymond Aucoin will take on challengers David Hambrick, Kurt Mitchell, and Jessica Wade Washington.

Reginald Francis Sr., incumbent in Donaldsonville District 3, will face Shentelle “Lou” Daigle.

Donaldsonville District 4 incumbent Charles Brown will run against Trevis Fernandez and David Joseph Jr.

Brent Landry, who served Donaldsonville District 5 following the passing of Emile Spano, has not entered the November race. Running for the seat will be W.C. “Bill” Dawson, Michael Sullivan Sr., and Thomas “Moose” Pearce.

District Attorney Ricky Babin won without opposition. He will enter a third six-year term in the 23rd Judicial District, made up of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes. He was unopposed in 2014, and was elected originally in 2008.

Three sitting judges were re-elected without opposition: Jason Verdigets of Division A, “Tess” Percy Stromberg of Division D, and Alvin Turner Jr. of Division E.

In Division B, Cody Martin will face Aaron Chaisson Jr.

Also in Division D, Steven Tureau will square off with Christopher J. Bridges.

James E. LeBlanc won re-election as Constable 3rd Justice Court.

In Constable 1st Justice Court, candidates include Andrew “Banana” LeBlanc III, Robert Gibson, Jeffrey Henry Sr., and Murray Henry Walker.

Running for Constable 2nd Justice Court are Thomas Mayeux and Danny Thibodeaux.

Justice of the Peace 1st Justice Court candidates are Andrew Falcon, Dwayne Bailey, Tamiko Francis Garrison, and Charles Sanders.

Justice of the Peace 2nd Justice Court includes James Landry and Christie Mayeux.

Running for Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court are John C. Hebert and Lynelle Johnson.

United States Senator Bill Cassidy, who defeated Mary Landrieu in a 2014 runoff, will be running for re-election. His opponents include: Beryl Billiot, John Paul Bourgeois, Reno Jean Daret III, Derrick “Champ” Edwards, “Xan” John, David Drew Knight, M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Jamar Montgomery, Dustin Murphy, Adrian Perkins, Antoine Pierce, Melinda Mary Price, Aaron C. Sigler, and Peter Wenstrup.

Cedric Richmond, U.S. Representative for the 2nd District since 2011, will face opposition from: Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, Glenn Adrain Harris, Colby James, David M. Schilling, and Sheldon C. Vincent Sr.

Garret Graves, who has served as U.S. Representative for the 6th District since defeating Edwin Edwards in a 2014 runoff, will face Shannon Sloan, Richard “RPT” Torregano, and Dartanyon “DAW” Williams.

PSC District 1 candidates include: William Boartfield Jr., Allen H. Borne Jr., “Big John” Mason, Kevin Pearson, Richard “Richie” Sanderson II, John F. Schwegmann, and Eric Skrmetta.