Ascension deputy’s visit with 3-year-old goes viral on social media

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Chief

An interaction between an Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputy and a young boy has gone viral via social media in recent days.

As of the end of the week, users had shared the Facebook post more than 100 times. The photos and caption had more than 1,000 positive reactions and some 100 comments by July 26.

APSO Deputy Chet Chambless spotted young Cullen as he waved while the police car patrolled the neighborhood. Chambless flipped on his lights and siren for the smiling boy.

When Chambless found out Cullen had a brand new baby sister at home, he gathered together some fun stuff for Cullen to play with at home. He even returned to the house a few hours later with a gift bag of coloring books and crayons.

Cullen’s mom, Cassandra Sibenaller, shared the positive story on social media. She is the owner and president of Trende Marketing, and formerly served as vice president of commercial lending at United Community Bank.

She said Cullen had just turned 3 in June and his baby sister was born July 16.

“He had been a big brother for just a couple of days, and so his dad took him for a walk through our neighborhood for a little alone time,” she said. “They saw the sheriff’s car and waved, and Officer Chet flashed his lights and turned on his siren for them.”

Sibenaller said Cullen was “super thrilled” by the experience of meeting the deputy.

“Unfortunately when he stopped by later Cullen was napping, but he brought him a gift bag with lots of fun stuff, including a tattoo, magnet, pencils, bracelet, and badge,” she said.

Cullen was excited by the whole experience, she added, and was appreciative of Chambless’ kindness.

“It made his day to know he was being thought about and he keeps talking about the ‘policeman,’” she said. “We appreciate Officer Chet taking some extra time out of his busy day to make Cullen feel special.”