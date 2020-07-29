The Arc opens call for Dancing For A Cause entries

Staff Report

After considering the safety and well-being of the community during these unprecedented times, The Arc decided to make this year’s Dancing For A Cause fundraising event virtual. Due to this transition, The Arc is in need of more participants. The Arc is hopeful the community will support this virtual effort to ensure that Ascension Parish’s most vulnerable residents will continue to receive the care that they need and deserve.

Do you want to be a star? We have contacted past Star Dancers to join us, and now we invite the general public. For the first time ever, The Arc is accepting virtual submissions of you, your children, grandchildren, coworkers and friends to contribute to our cause. Anyone is invited to vie for the DFAC title.

Participants will be required to make a donation of $25 and submit a 30- to 45-second video flaunting their best dance moves (think TikTok). Videos do not need to be professionally choreographed or feature technical dancing. Get creative and have fun with your choice of song, costume and location, while remembering to keep it family-friendly. This is also a great opportunity for businesses to advertise and increase their exposure. This will be your chance to lace up your boogie shoes and help The Arc of East Ascension fulfill its mission to enrich the lives of those with disabilities.

The deadline to register is Aug. 10.

"Submitting your 30- to 45-second video will allow you and your social bubble the opportunity to be a part of this 2020 historical event and generate much needed funds for our Arc, said Pamela Hughes, vice president of the board of directors. "Ms Sharon and her team are working diligently to make this event fun and memorable. Support the Arc of East Ascension’s virtual Dancing for a Cause fundraiser – it will be a favorite forever memory for you and your social bubble."

The videos will be posted on Baton Rouge Parents Magazine website (www.brparents.com) for the community to vote for their favorite dance group or couple. Each vote will be a donation of $10. Your donation will directly support the programs and services of The Arc of East Ascension.

Please email or contact Event Coordinator, Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org for questions and submissions.