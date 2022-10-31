Halloween trick-or-treating set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Halloween trick-or-treating is set for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout Ascension Parish, including Donaldsonville, Gonzales, and Sorrento.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry shared a few tips for families to remain safe.

“It is a scary fact: children are two times more likely to be killed by a car while walking on Halloween night than at any other time of the year,” said Landry. “Let’s keep our little princesses, superheroes, and monsters safe this Halloween by learning some easy tips and re-iterating them to our loved ones.”Here are a few tips:

Always walk in groups with a trusted adult; never trick-or-treat alone.

Never accept rides from strangers, and only visit well-lit houses.

Place reflective tape or glowsticks on costumes and bags, and carry a flashlight.

Obey traffic signals and crosswalks while always crossing the street at corners.

Make sure that costumes fit properly and are flame-resistant.

Keep in mind that masks can make it hard for children to see what is around them, including cars.

When driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.

Attorney General Landry is also sharing a warning from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration on brightly-colored fentanyl used to target young Americans.“This year, more than ever before, parents and guardians should carefully check children’s candy,” added Landry. “Please closely inspect the packaging and contents before anything is eaten; and if your child is unexplainably unconscious or unresponsive, please call 911.”