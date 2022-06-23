Swamp Pop Music Festival set for June 25 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Swamp Pop Music Festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. June 25 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The location will be in the center's REV building at 9039 St. Landry Road. Doors open at noon.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free.

The festival is presented by sponsors 100.7 The Tiger, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, and Supreme Chevrolet.

Check out some of the best Swamp Pop bands in Louisiana: Tet Dur, Mike Broussard and The Night Train, and Jamie Bergeron and The Kickin’ Cajuns hosted by Roland Doucet and The Tiger Team.

The Jambalaya Cook-off is sponsored by Mike Ward’s Liberty Safes in partnership with the Jambalaya Festival Association. All proceeds from the cook-off will benefit the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. Plates are just $5.