Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour set for Saturday in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour is gearing up for the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The March 19 event will feature Colt Ford with the Chase Tyler Band and Jordan Babin.

A special appearance is slated for two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., pre-party with Jordan Babin at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door while they last or can be obtained at https://bit.ly/BBBGonzales2022.