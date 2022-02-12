Ready for Mardi Gras? Parades to roll, float in Ascension Parish area on Feb. 19

Staff Report

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo will kick off its inaugural Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales on Feb. 19, while the Krewe of Diversion's 27th annual boat parade will set sail the same day.

Krewe of Ascension Mambo set for Gonzales

The new Ascension Parish parade will begin at 2 p.m. and follow the same route as the annual Gonzales Christmas parade, which has been organized by the Jambalaya Festival Association over the years.

Krewe of Diversion parade marks 27 years

State Rep. Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales will be the grand marshal of the Krewe of Diversion 27th annual Mardi Gras boat parade.

Set for noon Feb. 19, all proceeds raised from the event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Registration will be at Manny's Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.