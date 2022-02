Staff Report

Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, will bring back its annual Easter egg event.

"Let us 'egg' your house so your kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews wake up Easter morning to a yard filled with stuffed eggs," a spokesperson said.

For more information, see: https://carashouse.formstack.com/forms/egg_the_yard_2022

All orders must be submitted and paid for by April 1