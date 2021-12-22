Feeling crabby? Check out this unique bonfire on the Mississippi River

Staff Report

A giant crab captured the attention of many as the River Parishes area prepared for the annual Christmas Eve bonfires on the Mississippi River levee.

According to the Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires Facebook page, the pinching claws work on electric actuators. Its mouth opens and blows bubbles.

"It was a real challenge to complete, but it was fun none the less," the post stated.

Nearby St. James Parish is the epicenter of the bonfire tradition.

After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual south Louisiana tradition returned in 2021 with one-way traffic flow along Hwy. 44 so crowds can enjoy the sights.

The tradition dates back some 300 years. Before electricity, bonfires were used to light the way for Papa Noel as he made his way through the River Parishes.

More than 200 bonfires illuminate the night sky on Christmas Eve in St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.