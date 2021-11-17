'American Pickers' plan to search for antiques in Louisiana

Staff Report

The hit television series “American Pickers” plans to include Louisiana in its 23rd season.

The popular History Channel show features Mike Wolf and Danielle Colby coming through houses across the country to dig up rare and valuable antiques.

Starting in February, the show will be filming in Louisiana and they want residents to show them their unique collections.

Those interested in being featured on the show should send their name, phone number, location, and description of their collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the ‘Pickers’ are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” stated Anthony Rodriguez, the show’s senior story producer. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.”

Rodriguez said the hosts hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life “while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.”

Louisiana was last featured in 2019 on the “Corvette King” episode in which the hosts look at a collection of antique gas pumps. The Bayou State was also featured in prior episodes featuring an abandoned cotton town, The Bonnie and Clyde Museum and a collection of rare arcade games.