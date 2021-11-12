Bonfire tradition returns to St. James Parish on Christmas Eve

Staff Report

The traditional lighting of the bonfires on Christmas Eve will return this year in nearby St. James Parish, officials announced in a news release.

The tradition has been said to light the path for Papa Noel as he travels along the Mississippi River parishes.

"I am overjoyed to have this special event return to our community this year," Parish President Pete Dufresne stated. "I want to thank our parish council, festival of the bonfires officials, and our local leaders for working together to ensure this event was made possible again this year. I look forward to sharing in the holiday season with our residents and I know this Christmas will be one to remember."

Permits are required to construct a bonfire on the levee, and can be obtained beginning Nov. 20 at the welcome center in Gramercy.

Due to strict insurance requirements, the 2021 bonfire season is from Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, 2021 only. No one may access the levee prior to Nov. 21 for any bonfire related activities.

Permitted bonfire construction may not begin until Nov. 21.