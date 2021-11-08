Diana Ross, Maroon 5 set to headline Endymion in 2022

Staff Report

Maroon 5 and Diana Ross will headline the Krewe of Endymion Parade and Extravaganza in New Orleans next year.

The krewe plans to roll into the Ceasars Superdome on Feb. 26, 2022.

The event will also include Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

Diana Ross rose to fame as a member of The Supremes, one of the world’s best-selling female groups of all time. They had a total of 12 number-one hit singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 including, “Stop in the Name of Love”, “Where Did Our Love Go”, “Baby Love”, “Come See About Me”, and “Love Child”.

Maroon 5 hails from Los Angeles and has won three Grammy Awards. The band has sold more than 80 million albums and 450 million singles worldwide.