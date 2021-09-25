Which city is the best for coffee? West coast gets bragging rights for 2021

Staff Report

National Coffee Day, held Sept. 29, and International Coffee Day, which follows Oct. 1, are occasions to celebrate the beloved beverage at the center of daily rituals for many.

Ahead of the annual celebration, which retailers use to offer discounts and deals, personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on the Best Coffee Cities in the United States for 2021.

The site compared the largest 100 cities across 12 indicators to determine the best coffee culture in America. The data set ranged from coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

The top three consisted of west-coast cities Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle. Orlando and Pittsburgh rounded out the top five. Notably, New Orleans came in 15th and Baton Rouge in 75th place.

A few interesting notes: Kansas City had the lowest average price for a pack of coffee at $3.44, which was 2.5 times lower than the highest price found in Honolulu.

The highest average annual spending on coffee per household was $229, found in Fremont, Calif. The lowest was $65 in Hialeah, Fla.

The highest share of households with a single-cup or pod-brewing coffee maker was Gilbert, Ariz. with 28 percent. Hialeah was the lowest at just under 11 percent.

The most coffee locations? Orlando had eight times more than Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest.

Portland also boasted the most coffee and tea manufacturers, which was some 42 times more than the city with fewest, Riverside and San Bernardino, Calif.

Many retailers will offer deals, specials, and free items on National Coffee Day. A few planning offers are: Dunkin', McDonalds, 7-Eleven, and Starbucks.