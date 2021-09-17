Going on a road trip? A new Buc-ee's is coming to the Mississippi coast

Louisiana does not have a Buc-ee's Travel Center, but one has been slated to open just across the state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.

Travelers may have stopped at the wildly-popular store on road trips throughout the South. Buc-ee's, which is based in Texas, has become a cultural phenomenon due to its large locations with ample gas pumps, pristine restrooms, and an array of food options.

To call it just a gas station does it no justice.

The company considered building a location in the Baton Rouge area back in 2016. But according to previous published reports, Buc-ee's has no plans to build in Louisiana at this point.

The chain reportedly tabbed the Millerville area off Interstate 12 for a Baton Rouge location before plans were dropped.

According to a report from WLOX television in Biloxi, Harrison County officials expect the Mississippi location to be larger than the store in Robertsdale, Ala., which is just off the Loxley exit of Interstate 10 outside of Mobile.

The nearly 80,000 square foot building has been planned for a location off the Menge Avenue exit in Mississippi. The area is about 30 miles east of the Louisiana state line, and is close to Pass Christian, Diamondhead, and Gulfport.

The company is expected to close on the purchase of the property on the north side of the exit later this year. Some $15 million in traffic improvements are expected to accommodate anticipated traffic increases, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Buc-ee's has opened stores in Leeds, Ala., Fort Valley, Ga., Calhoun, Ga., Daytona Beach, Fla., and St. Augustine, Fla. Several more locations are scattered throughout its native Texas.

The New Braunfels, Texas store is the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet, according to the company's website. It also boasts the world’s longest car wash at 255 feet of conveyor.

Arch "Beaver" Aplin founded the chain in Lake Jackson, Texas, back in 1982 and is the inspiration for the mascot.

As shown in photos and videos from USA Today Network publications, Aplin was in attendence for ceremonial ribbon-cutting events to mark the openings of new stores.