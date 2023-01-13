MUSIC

Jazz Festival music lineup released; Lizzo, Ed Sheeran scheduled

Staff Report
Lizzo performs Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, set for April 28 to May 7, has posted its music lineup for 2023.

Headlining acts include Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, Santana, The Lumineers, Jon Batiste, and Jill Scott.

Ed Sheeran performs during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Scheduled for the first weekend are: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, and many others.

Set to perform the second weekend are: H.E.R., Kane Brown, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, and others.