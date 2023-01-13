MUSIC
Jazz Festival music lineup released; Lizzo, Ed Sheeran scheduled
Staff Report
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, set for April 28 to May 7, has posted its music lineup for 2023.
Headlining acts include Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, Santana, The Lumineers, Jon Batiste, and Jill Scott.
Scheduled for the first weekend are: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels, and many others.
Set to perform the second weekend are: H.E.R., Kane Brown, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, and others.