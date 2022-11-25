Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit

If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas.

Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios were also utilized.

The movie, which premiered Thanksgiving night and streamed online through Nov. 28, includes several Cajun culture references such as the annual tradition of the bonfires to light the way for Père Noël on Christmas Eve.

Evergreen Films producer Daniel Lewis, an LSU graduate and native of Sorrento now based in Covington, expertly captured the feeling of Christmas on the bayou as the fictional version of Sorrento retained local family surnames like Bergeron and Robert. The Bergeron family operates a business that sells meat pies, a regional delicacy from the Natchitoches area of northern Louisiana.

The movie also featured many local extras, notably WBRZ-TV anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon who plays a reporter in one of the scenes.

Lewis and crew were able to capture an authentic Louisiana Christmas without needing the snow and heavy coats a production based farther north might require. Despite the hot weather in September during filming, everyone is convincing that there must be a chill in the air. As he told Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate, there have been years where Louisianans celebrate Christmas in shorts and flip-flops, so it doesn't take many layers of clothing to look a lot like Christmas.

Lewis has produced several holiday-themed movies over recent years, including Every Time a Bell Rings (2021), A Christmas Wish (2019), Christmas in Louisiana (2019), Hometown Christmas (2018), The Christmas Contract (2018), and Christmas in Mississippi (2017). Every Time a Bell Rings was filmed in Natchez, Miss. and included Ascension Parish student Claire Taranto.

The movie featured well-known stars including Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman, who played their roles excellently - without attempting a southern drawl that lands flat in other movies.

Elliot, who previously starred in Grey's Anatomy, plays a journalist named Campbell who travels to Louisiana to cover a Père Noël Christmas celebration. Bruce Campbell, who had numerous roles in film and television, is her estranged father, Everett.

The four lead characters build anticipation to an emotional ending where Campbell reveals the truth to Everett.

The ending lands exactly where the viewer expects: wrapped warm and cozy in a Hallmark moment.

Did you enjoy My Southern Family Christmas? Leave a rating at IMDb.

