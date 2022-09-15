Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.

Staff Report

A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors.

Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.

Filming has started at the Ascension Parish location nestled at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70. The Cajun Village and Coffee House features a collection of authentic, restored Acadian dwellings in the heart of south Louisiana.

"Family Christmas" is the working title of the movie, which producers hope will bring a positive impact to Ascension Parish and the Baton Rouge area. They plan to keep local places and business names in the movie.

The film tells a heartwarming story about a family reconnecting during the holiday season.

Lewis previously worked as executive producer on the Hallmark Christmas movie "Every Time A Bell Rings" in 2021. It was filmed in Natchez, Miss. and included Ascension Parish student Claire Taranto.