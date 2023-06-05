Legislation passes to attract concerts, events to Baton Rouge

What would it take to attract more large concerts and festivals to the Baton Rouge area?

The Louisiana legislature passed a bill intended to spur along the region's music and entertainment scene.

According to a news release from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Rep. Barbara Freiberg, Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome, and Visit Baton Rouge backed HB 450, which authorizes the governing authority of the parish to rebate sales and use tax revenue collected on the sale of tickets to certain major live music and entertainment events.

The bill targets large concerts at the Raising Cane's River Center, LSU, and Southern University, as well as multi-day outdoor concerts.

Data reported by BRAC last year and collected from SeatGeek, the mobile ticket sales platform, ranked Baton Rouge as the 11th lowest in the country in major music events per capita.

“We want to help Baton Rouge attract more large concerts and festivals. For anyone who has gone to a Live After Five show or concert at the Raising Cane’s River Center, they know that live music unites people across age, gender, race, and background,” stated Adam Knapp, BRAC president and CEO. “Baton Rouge is the capital city of one of the most culturally rich states in the country, and we should be a hub of live music entertainment. The passage of HB 450 allows us to attract bigger shows and festivals, which enhances our quality of life. We are thankful to Rep. Freiberg as well as our local legislative delegation who supported this push to grow Baton Rouge's entertainment scene.”

One of the biggest Baton Rouge shows in recent memory happened last year when country music legend Garth Brooks performed April 30 at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Could a thriving music scene have a ripple effect for neighboring parishes?

Just south of Baton Rouge in Ascension Parish, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales has continued to attract various events, including some featuring well-known performers.

This summer, country music artist Tracy Lawrence is scheduled to perform at the center July 14 with special guest Dillon Carmichael and Parish County Line. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The facility has been popular for local events as well, such as the monthly Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop, which has attracted crowds to the Ascension Gym at the LDEC.

The next sock hop will be June 30 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Ascension Parish Council, Mike Broussard and Night Train will perform live.

