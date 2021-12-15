Garth Brooks sells 102,000 tickets for Tiger Stadium concert

Staff Report

A total of 102,000 tickets have been purchased for Garth Brooks' April 30 concert set for LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

According to a news release, the ticket sales would make it one of the top two largest crowds for a North American stadium show.

The upcoming show will be his first time performing in Baton Rouge in some 24 years. It will be his lone Louisiana stadium appearance in 2022.

Over a three-week period, the entertainer has sold some 570,000 tickets in just three cities.

His next stadium stop will be in Orlando on March 26.

The Oklahoma native went on a world tour from 2014 to 2017 with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

His biggest hits include Friends in Low Places, The Dance, Unanswered Prayers, and Callin' Baton Rouge.