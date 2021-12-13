Louisiana American Idol winner Laine Hardy to perform in Baton Rouge

Staff Report

Laine Hardy, the American Idol winner from Livingston Parish, will perform Jan. 21 at The Texas Club in Baton Rouge with special guest Parish County Line.

Advance tickets are $25, and $32 the day of the show. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m.

The 21-year-old singer won the 17th season of the hit show in 2019.

His latest album, Here’s To Anyone, features Memorize You.

Hardy previously played "Louisiana Saturday Night" at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Aug. 21.

Also of note, Hardy made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 28.