Our Lady of the Lake announces Michael D. Teague as new Chief of Staff

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has announced the election of Dr. Michael D. Teague, MD, as its Chief of Staff for 2022.

“We are excited to have Dr. Teague as our new Chief of Staff,” said Beth O’Brien, interim president of Our Lady of the Lake. “Dr. Teague is a well-respected and accomplished physician, with more than 20 years of experience. I am confident that he will serve our medical staff well.”

Dr. Teague is a hospitalist at Our Lady of the Lake and is Board Certified in Hospital Medicine as well as Hospice and Palliative Care. He earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and performed both his internship and residency at the University of Utah Affiliated Hospitals in Salt Lake City. Dr. Teague has previously served as the Associate Medical Director for Hospital Medicine Services (2013-2019) as well as the Medical Director of Coding and Documentation (2019-2022).

As Chief of Staff, Dr. Teague will serve on the Our Lady of the Lake Board of Directors while also leading the Medical Executive Committee. The committee uses input from more than 1,800 members of the medical staff to make key leadership decisions related to medical staff policies, procedures and rules, with an emphasis on clinical care and quality improvement initiatives.