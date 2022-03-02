Two businesses hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies at Heritage Crossing in Gonzales

Staff Report

A pair of new businesses celebrated ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the Heritage Crossing at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Orangetheory Fitness.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers smoothies, wraps, and sandwiches.

Orangetheory's heart-rate based HIIT workouts combine technology, motivating coaches, rowing, cario, and strength training.

Heritage Crossing is a multi-use development with residential living located adjacent to restaurants, retail, entertainment, office-space and walking paths throughout.