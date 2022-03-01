Lofton Staffing and Security Services wins staffing award

Staff Report

Lofton Staffing and Security Services won the ClearlyRated 2022 Best of Staffing Diamond Service Award for its service over ten consecutive years.

Lofton has earned the distinction for 12 straight years.

“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated CEO and Founder Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com."

Lofton has consistently received the Best of Staffing Service Award since 2010, earning Diamond award status.

"Lofton’s success has always been measured by the talent we employ, from our internal staff to our assignment employees.” Co-President Bart Lofton said. “We have always strived to be more than a staffing company, but a true staffing partner to our clients as we help them navigate hiring and workforce solutions. ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing

surveys not only helps us measure how we are doing, but how we can do better to serve our clients and employees! We are truly honored to have won this prestigious award from ClearlyRated for the past 12 years and could not have achieved this honor without the relationships we have built with our clients, employees and with each other.”