Prairieville location of End of the Lane opens

Staff Report

End of the Lane, a high-end liquidation merchandise store, has added a new location in Prairieville.

The store is located at 17540 Airline Hwy., Suite H, across from the Prairieville Walmart at the corner of Perkins Road.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays only, the store sells close-out merchandise from big-box retailers. Items include home goods, clothing, bath and body products, gardening, cleaning supplies, electronics, school and office supplies, toys, and party supplies.

A second location is in Towne Center at 7350 Jefferson Hwy., Suite 460, Baton Rouge.