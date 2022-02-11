Gonzales-based Crown Crafts names Olivia Elliott as CEO

Staff Report

Crown Crafts Inc., which has its headquarters in Gonzales, has named Olivia Elliott as chief executive officer effective March 1.

She succeeds E. Randall Chestnut, who has been chairman and CEO since July 2001.

Elliott joined Crown Crafts in 2001 and became president and chief operating officer in January 2021.

The company, founded in 1957, makes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to continue to work with our outstanding team. And I look forward to a bright future for the company," Elliott said during the quarterly conference call.