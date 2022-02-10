Tanger Outlets in Gonzales hosting Mardi Gras block party Feb. 12

Staff Report

Tanger Outlets in Gonzales will host a Mardi Gras block party Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's Mardi Gras Time and we are ready to mambo our way into the season and 'pass a good time' with a DJ, face painting, photo booth, sweet treats, and more," the outlet mall stated on its website. "Kids come dressed in your best Mardi Gras costume and join in our Mardi Gras Parade held on the sidewalk from Shopper Services to Polo and back. We will have plenty of throws!"