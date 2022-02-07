Olive Garden restaurant planned for Gonzales

Staff Report

An Olive Garden restaurant has been planned for Gonzales.

The chain restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsman's Park near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Hwy. 30. The area includes Cabela's, Walk-On's, Don's Seafood, as well as several fast-food chains and hotels. It is just south of Gonzales' Tanger Outlet Mall.

According to the City of Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission agenda, the site plan is up for approval during the Feb. 7 meeting.

Olive Garden, a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, Inc., is a casual-dining chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine.