Trampoline park construction underway on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Airborne Extreme Trampoline Park will open a new location in Ascension Parish near the intersection of Airline Highway and Germany Road.

According to a filing on the Louisiana Commercial Database, the 10,522-square-foot park has an expected opening over the summer in a new strip mall.

The area, which is located between Gonzales and Prairieville, has seen steady commercial growth over recent years. Walmart Neighborhood Market, Rouses Market, McDonalds, and Walk-On's are among the area businesses.

The Ascension Parish location will be at 14546 Airline Hwy., Gonzales. Other locations are: 730 Range Ave., Denham Springs and 901 Manhattan Blvd. 901A, Harvey.