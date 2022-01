Staff Report

The Home and Remodeling Show of Greater Baton Rouge and Ralph’s Markets Food Fest is coming to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center's EATEL Center in Gonzales Jan. 29 and 30.

The show will be open Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular admission is $6 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.