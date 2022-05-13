Third Starbucks location slated for Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A third Ascension Parish location of Starbucks has been planned for Airline Highway at Duplessis Road in the shopping center anchored by Rouses Market.

The location is centrally located between the Prairieville and Gonzales areas near the Germany Road intersection.

The Duplessis area already includes a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Walk-On's, LIT Pizza, and many other businesses.

Starbucks recently opened its second Ascension Parish location near the Hwy. 73 exit of Interstate 10 in the Dutchtown area. The first Starbucks in the parish was part of the Tanger Outlet Mall along Interstate 10 in Gonzales.

Starbucks competes with local and regional chain coffee shops including PJ's Coffee of New Orleans and CC's Coffee House.