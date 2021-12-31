Harvest Supermarket sold to Alexander family

Staff Report

The family-run Harvest Supermarket, located at 12513 Highway 73, Geismar, has sold to the Alexander family.

Murray's and Alexander's Highland Market are owned by the Alexander family.

In a Facebook post on the Harvest store's page, family members stated they have decided to retire from the business that began Dec. 7, 2006.

"This wasn’t an easy decision and one we prayed and thought about for a long while. But, we know we leave you all in good hands as we have had a relationship with the Alexanders for most of our lives," the post stated.

Ron Kelleher, Randy Lanclos, and Jerry Cannon founded the store, which is located at the corner of Hwy. 73 and Hwy. 74.