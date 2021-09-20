Louisiana teacher retirement system posts record 35.7 percent investment return

Staff Report

The Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana announced it earned a record 35.7 percent return on investments for the fiscal year ended June 30.

According to a news release, the return generated more than $6.5 billion in the 12-month period, bringing the system’s assets to an all-time high of $26.9 billion.

“The market proved to be very favorable for investors throughout FY 2021,” said Philip Griffith, TRSL Chief Investment Officer. “Our assets in both the domestic and international equity space performed very well as did our alternative assets and real estate investments.”

Griffith acknowledged the TRSL Board’s commitment to ensuring the primary feature of the retirement system’s portfolio is diversification among investment assets.

“The board has always understood the importance of a highly diversified portfolio, and has been diligent in ensuring system assets are spread over a variety of asset classes,” Griffith said. “Diversification is the best protection against risk and essential to generating returns that meet the long-term investment goals of the System.”

Over the longer 10-year period, the retirement system has earned 10.18 percent on its investments. TRSL’s investment assets are used to fund monthly retirement benefits for retirees and beneficiaries.

“The board couldn’t be more pleased with the returns for this fiscal year,” said TRSL Board Chair Holly Gildig. “Our investment decisions are based on the long-term health of the System, and are always made with the best interests of the System, its members, and participating employers in mind. We understand the importance of TRSL benefits to the local economies of this state.”

In FY 2021, TRSL paid out more than $2.2 billion in retirement benefits to more than 82,000 retirees and beneficiaries. Almost 90 percent of the retirement dollars TRSL paid out goes to individuals who live in Louisiana where they buy local goods and services.

Ascension Parish had 1,560 recipients paid $41,510,341.