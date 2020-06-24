Aaron Meyer announced his resignation as White Castle High School head football coach less than one year after he led the Bulldogs to the Class 1A state title game.

Meyer accepted a job as head football coach for Central Lafourche, a Class 5A school in Mathews.

The move was bittersweet, he said, but the decision amounted to a lure even bigger than football.

“I hate to leave, but it’s much closer to home for me,” said Meyer, a native of Luling. “This give me a chance to work closer to my hometown.’

He led the Bulldogs to the Class 1A state title game in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/ Louisiana High School Athletic Association Football Classic last December at the Mercedes Benz Superdome, where the Bulldogs lost to powerhouse Oak Grove.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished in the three years,” Meyer said. “I had a great group of kids and we had a strong bond … I’ll always be thankful for what we accomplished at White Castle.”

As with other coaches and teachers, the move brings an additional bittersweet sentiment.

The closure of schools on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic did not give him a chance to work with his players in spring football.

“It’s a sad feeling all of us have had as coaches this year,” he said. “They’re a great group of kids, and I believe the program will continue to be strong.’

The former offensive lineman for John Curtis Christian, UCLA and Nicholls State University was among seven applicants for the job.

Meyers, 34, is no stranger to Central Lafourche. He coached at CLHS earlier in his career, and his resume also includes stints at St. James, Donaldsonville, Morgan City, South Plaquemines and Washington-Marion.

He will replace Keith Menard, who accepted a head coaching job at Assumption High School.

The move from White Castle will not take him out of contact with the Bulldog program for long. Central Lafourche is scheduled to face White Castle in the 2020 season opener on Sept. 4. CLHS defeated the Bulldogs 56-36 in last year’s meeting.

His new coaching job will put him in a district against River Parish schools that include Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John.