Beekman 8, Claiborne Christian 6

Claiborne Christian held off a late Beekman charge to complete a sweep of Tuesday's double header with an 8-6 triumph.

Trailing 8-3, the Lady Tigers brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.

Base hits by Cadence Gray and Alexis Crumley placed runners at first and second with one out and the top of the order coming up.

Singles by Kateland Fulmer and Alyssa Culbreath narrowed the difference to 8-4. Gracie Wooden then jolted a two-run double to center field. Suddenly, the Lady Tigers had the tying run in scoring position with still only one away. Buckling down from there, Bailey Ishee fanned the next two batters to preserve the victory.

CCS went ahead 4-0 with deuces in the first and second.

Falon Brown's RBI triple helped Beekman draw within 4-3 in the fifth.

Responding with four in the sixth, the Lady Crusaders expanded their lead to 8-3.

Ishee went the distance for the win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking just one.

Hits were even at nine apiece. Annabelle Russell doubled and singled for the Lady Crusaders (12-5). Abigail Richardson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Taylor Lilly had two singles and an RBI, and Rayleigh Bennett, Anna Cate Miller and Riley Turner collected base hits. Anna Head drove in two runs on a pair of groundouts.

Beekman (6-12) received two singles apiece from Culbreath and Sanders. Brown tripled, Wooden doubled and Fulmer, Cadence Gray and Alexis Crumley singled.

Culbreath absorbed the loss for the Lady Tigers with Crumley and Bayleigh Elton in relief.