Sterlington 7, Evangel 2

SHREVEPORT — Katie Haynes threw three innings of scoreless relief and Kaela Mullins bopped a two-run home run to key a five-run sixth as Sterlington carved out a 7-2 road victory over Evangel Christian on Monday evening.

Evangel carried a 2-1 lead into the top of the sixth before the Lady Panthers got untracked for five runs on four hits.

Madigan Stevens doubled to center and Carly Wilson tapped an infield single to put runners at first and third. Stevens darted home with the tying run on a wild pitch.

Next, Brooke Wood walked and Haynes sacrificed to place runners at second and third.

Chesnie Daigle and Mullins then came through with clutch two-out hits. Daigle punched a two-run single to center and Mullins yanked a two-run bomb beyond the center field fence to make it 6-2.

Leading off the seventh, Hannah Jerkins doubled to deep center field and touched home on Wood's double to right field to wrap up the scoring.

Haynes pitched around a two-out error and a walk in the seventh before retiring the side on a fly ball to Stevens in left field.

Evangel went up 2-0 in the second.

Gabbie Olague singled to left with one away and sprinted home when Kaylee Colding reached on a three-base error. Hannah Rathbun chased Colding home with a sac fly.

Limited to two base runners through the first three frames, Sterlington dented the scoreboard for a run in the fourth.

Stevens reached on a one-out error, took second on Wood's infield hit and sprinted home on Haynes' RBI single up the middle.

Haynes held the Lady Eagles to one hit over the final three frames for the win. Sterlington starter Emarie Adams allowed two runs — both unearned — on six hits through four frames.

Wood (double and single) was the Lady Panthers' lone batter with multiple hits. Mullins homered, Jerkins and Stevens doubled, and Adams, Wilson, Haynes and Daigle singled to complete the nine-hit production.

Evangel received two singles from Ellie DuBois and Bayley Mayo, and base hits from Taylor Mayo, Reagan Thompson and Gabbie Olague.

DuBois absorbed the loss as she allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with eight punchouts and a walk over 5.2 innings. Ally Howerter closed out the game in the circle for the Lady Eagles.

Records — Sterlington 12-7, Evangel 5-12.