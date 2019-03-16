Barbe 10, Sterlington 1

LAKE CHARLES — Sophomore right-hander Jack Walker fired a two-hitter as tournament host Barbe upended Sterlington 10-1 Friday evening in the Lakeside Bank Tournament.

Walker, who has verbally committed to Mississippi State, allowed five base runners — only one past first base — while striking out 11 and walking two.

Barbe settled matters early with four in the bottom of the first, one in the third and three in the fifth to go up 8-0.

Sterlington avoided the shutout with an unearned marker in the fifth.

Michael Givens drew a four-pitch walk with one down, moved into scoring position on Zach Crain's groundout and completed the cycle when Parker Coley reached on an error.

Barbe added singles runs in the fifth and sixth to make the final 10-1.

Damon Fountain went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI as the Bucs banged out 10 hits. Kyle Debarge went 2-for-3 and Davis Meche had a two-run single.

Reece Brooks led off the game with a base hit, but was immediately erased on a double play. Coley singled with one out in the third for the Panthers' only other hit.

Adams Tubbs was dealt the loss for the Panthers, who committed a season-high five errors. Zach Jones and Seaver Sheets finished up on the bump.

Records — Winners of seven straight, the Bucs improved to 15-2. Sterlington, which brought a five-game winning streak into the contest, dropped to 11-2.