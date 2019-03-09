Boys prep playoff scores round-by-round, complete with championship game scores.

(Note: All semifinal and state championship games were played at Burton Coliseum on the campus of McNeese State University in Lake Charles).

NON-SELECT

CLASS 5A

First Round

Thibodaux 79, Terrebonne 51

Hahnville 58, Lafayette 55

Natchitoches Central 54, Broadmoor 41

Southwood 63, Zachary 57

Ponchatoula 50, Alexandria 44

LaGrange 94, Destrehan 71

West Jefferson 65, St. Amant 53

Alfred Bonnabel 83, Hammond 35

Walker 92, H.L. Bourgeois 53

Slidell 70, Live Oak 56

New Iberia 63, Barbe 44

Landry-Walker 70, Pineville 58

Dutchtown 67, Captain Shreve 55

East Ascension 59, Denham Springs 41

West Monroe 64, Covington 52

Ouachita 70, Airline 37

Second Round

Thibodaux 59, Terrebonne 51

Natchitoches Central 66, Southwood 57

Ponchatoula 74, LaGrange 58

Alfred Bonnabel 57, West Jefferson 53

Walker 82, Slidell 43

Landry-Walker 38, New Iberia 36

Dutchtown 55, East Ascension 47

Ouachita 58, West Monroe 46

Quarterfinals

Thibodaux 67, Natchitoches Central 62

Alfred Bonnabel 70, Ponchatoula 57

Walker 66, Landry-Walker 52

Ouachita 52, Dutchtown 47

Semifinals

Thibodaux 63, Alfred Bonnabel 48

Walker 53, Ouachita 48

Finals

Thibodaux 70, Walker 60

———

CLASS 4A

First Round

Bossier 90, New Orleans Military & Maritime 29

Morgan City 58, Warren Easton 46

Franklin Parish 61, Eleanor McMain 38

Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) 60, Lakeshore 54

Carencro 100, Pearl River 44

Huntington 74, Franklinton 71

Livonia 58, Tioga 40

Woodlawn (Shreveport) 85, Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 54

Breaux Bridge 64, Lutcher 41

Assumption 78, Rayne 60

Neville 72, A.J. Ellender 68

Westgate 99, DeRidder 69

Plaquemine 71, Beau Chene 47

Salmen 55, Edna Karr 52

Northside 56, Opelousas 48

Leesville 74, Tara 56

Second Round

Bossier 69, Morgan City 43

Franklin Parish 51, Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) 48

Carencro 60, Huntington 53

Livonia 63, Woodlawn (Shreveport) 58

Breaux Bridge 62, Assumption 44

Westgate 62, Neville 57

Plaquemine 47, Salmen 45

Leesville 65, Northeast 60

Quarterfinals

Bossier 72, Franklin Parish 30

Carencro 70, Livonia 52

Breaux Bridge 67, Westgate 63

Leesville 58, Plaquemine 57

Semifinals

Bossier 67, Carencro 39

Breaux Bridge 56, Leesville 33

Finals

Breaux Bridge 61, Bossier 58

———

CLASS 3A

Sophie B. Wright 94, Mamou 55

Westlake 61, Iota 37

Washington-Marion 74, Albany 35

Carroll 55, Bolton 34

Abbeville 77, Bogalusa 63

Green Oaks 68, Sterlington 45

Northwest 58, Jena 51

Madison Prep 98, Eunice 58

Wossman 86, Loranger 33

Pine Prairie 68, Brusly 57 (OT)

Madison 46, Richwood 38

Lake Charles Prep 51, Port Barre 34

St. James 54, Donaldsonville 51

Glen Oaks 53, Crowley 48

Patterson 56, South Beauregard 51

Peabody 110, Iowa 37

Second Round

Sophie B. Wright 71, Westlake 57

Washington-Marion 56, Carroll 52

Abbeville 56, Green Oaks 48

Madison Prep 72, Northwest 33

Wossman 82, Pine Prairie 34

Lake Charles College Prep 58, Madison 47

St. James 44, Glen Oaks 36

Peabody 59, Patterson 38

Quarterfinals

Sophie B. Wright 85, Washington-Marion 50

Madison Prep 57, Abbeville 45

Wossman 68, Lake Charles College Prep 59

Peabody 101, St. James 46

Semifinals

Madison Prep 59, Sophie B. Wright 53

Wossman 71, Peabody 67 (OT)

Finals

Madison Prep 61, Wossman 54

———

CLASS 2A

First Round

Rayville 128, Mangham 50

Doyle 74, South Plaquemine 59

Franklin 100, Oakdale 44

Welsh 67, Lakeside 59

Lakeview 62, Bunkie 43

Capitol 46, West St. Mary 29

Martin Luther King Charter 68, Rapides 65

Ville Platte 82, Springfield 31

Avoyelles Public Charter 68, Livingston Collegiate 43

Amite 63, Vinton 55

Delhi Charter 50, Mansfield 43

Lake Arthur 75, Ferriday 59

Port Allen 54, Vidalia 45

Many 53, Independence 47

Jeanerette 70, Pickering 67

Red River 61, St. Helena 49

Second Round

Rayville 122, Doyle 69

Welsh 67, Franklin 65

Lakeview 60, Capitol 53

Ville Platte 81, Martin Luther King Charter 57

Amite 58, Avoyelles Public Charter 47

Lake Arthur 56, Delhi Charter 41

Port Allen 45, Many 33

Red River 68, Jeanerette 29

Quarterfinals

Rayville 107, Welsh 57

Ville Platte 85, Lakeview 79 (2 OT)

Lake Arthur 59, Amite 43

Port Allen 62, Red River 59

Semifinals

Rayville 61, Port Allen 48

Port Allen 50, Lake Arthur 46

Finals

Rayville 61, Port Allen 48

———

CLASS 1A

First Round

White Castle 77, Basile 36

Montgomery 55, Oak Grove 52

Grand Lake 88, Ringgold 57

KIPP Booker T. Washington (New Orleans) 88, Kentwood 61

Lincoln Prep 86, Merryville 59

Arcadia 55, Haynesville 50

Elton 49, Gueydan 26

Delhi 81, Delta Charter 34

Jonesboro-Hodge 79, Oberlin 22

Plain Dealing 80, Varnado 39

East Iberville 55, West St. John 41

Tensas 88, LaSalle 39

Logansport 65, J.S. Clark 37

Centerville 91, Northwood-Lena 58

Homer 64, Sicily Island 56

North Central 57, South Cameron 23

Second Round

White Castle 72, Montgomery 38

KIPP Booker T. Washington 50, Grand Lake 45

Lincoln Prep 86, Arcadia 68

Delhi 80, Elton 43

Jonesboro-Hodge 69, Plain Dealing 58

East Iberville 73, Tensas Parish 60

Logansport 67, Centreville 51

North Central 66, Homer 42

Quarterfinals

KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 68, White Castle 62

Delhi 60, Lincoln Prep 59

Jonesboro-Hodge 71, East Iberville 61

North Central 66, Homer 42

Semifinals

KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 59, Delhi 43

North Central 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 54

Finals

North Central 59, KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 47

———

CLASS B

First Round

No. 1 Zwolle (bye)

Choudrant 63, Stanley 54

Hathaway 74, Midland 59

Bell City 75, Converse 47

Doyline 75, Florien 57

Quitman 90, Forest 59

Holden 64, Lacassine 48

Weston 66, Maurepas 33

Hicks 62, Castor 39

Anacoco 59, Monterey 52

Glenmora 47, Oak Hill 45

J.S. Clark Leadership 73, Mt. Hermon 53

Pitkin 85, Kenner Discovery 55

Hornbeck 59, Fairview 45

Negreet 68, Elizabeth 30

Simsboro 110, Magnolia 53

Second Round

Zwolle 73, Choudrant 35

Hathaway 69, Bell City 61

Doyline 77, Quitman 76

Weston 41, Holden 28

Hicks 70, Anacoco 45

J.S. Clark Leadership Academy 63, Glenmora 40

Hornbeck 77, Pitkin 76

Simsboro 73, Pitkin 64

Quarterfinals

Zwolle 78, Hathaway 49

Weston 49, Doyline 42

Hicks 70, J.S. Clark Leadership Academy 70

Simsboro 73, Pitkin 64

Semifinals

Zwolle 41, Weston 35

Simsboro 73, Hicks 69

Finals

Saturday, March 9

Simsboro 59, Zwolle 53

———

CLASS C

First Round

No. 1 Summerfield (bye)

Grand Isle 31, Starks 28

No. 9 Ebarb (bye)

No. 8 Epps (bye)

No. 5 Phoenix (bye)

Calvin 82, Evans 54

Gibsland-Coleman 64, Dodson 51

No. 4 Atlanta (bye)

No. 3 Pleasant Hill (bye)

Kilbourne 63, Downsville 42

Georgetown 75, Reeves 29

No. 6 Saline (bye)

No. 7 Singer (bye)

Johnson Bayou 95, Plainview 50

Hackberry 62, Harrisonburg 59

No. 2 Simpson (bye)

Second Round

Summerfield 69, Grand Isle 28

Epps 75, Ebarb 72

Phoenix 66, Calvin 60

Atlanta 49, Gibsland-Coleman 43

Pleasant Hill 74, Kilbourne 45

Saline 63, Georgetown 52

Singer 71, Johnson Bayou 65

Simpson 80, Hackberry 46

Quarterfinals

Summerfield 103, Epps 45

Atlanta 46, Phoenix 41

Pleasant Hill 79, Saline 54

Simpson 66, Singer 49

Semifinals

Summerfield 67, Atlanta 30

Simpson 71, Pleasant Hill 48

Friday, March 8

Simpson 63, Summerfield 53

———

SELECT

DIVISION I

First Round

Tuesday

No. 1 Scotlandville (bye)

No. 9 C.E. Byrd at No. 8 John Curtis

Catholic-Baton Rouge 94, Evangel 39

No 4. Jesuit (bye)

No. 3 Holy Cross (bye)

Brother Martin 49, Rummel 25

Shaw 47, St. Paul's 44

No. 2 St. Augustine (bye)

Quarterfinals

Scotlandville 72, John Curtis 50

Catholic-Baton Rouge 58, Jesuit 45

Brother Martin 60, Holy Cross 57 (OT)

St. Augustine 59, Shaw 44

Semifinals

Scotlandville 66, Catholic-Baton Rouge 59

St. Augustine 42, Brother Martin 40

Finals

Saturday, March 9

Scotlandville 73, St. Augustine 53

———

DIVISION II

First Round

Ben Franklin 66, Vandebilt Catholic 53

Second Round

University 85, Ben Franklin 50

Lee Magnet 78, Archbishop Hannan 62

David Thibodaux 63, St. Charles 51

St. Thomas More 68, Thomas Jefferson 42

De La Salle 39, Teurlings Catholic 32

Lusher Charter 44, St. Michael 40

St. Louis 48, E.D. White 45

Parkview Baptist 46, Loyola 43

Quarterfinals

University 70, Lee Magnet 54

St. Thomas More 46, David Thibodaux 44

De La Salle 75, Lusher Charter 64

St. Louis 54, Parkview Baptist 49

Semifinals

St. Thomas More 57, University 41

De La Salle 55, St. Louis 53

Finals

Saturday, March 9

St. Thomas More 77, De La Salle 72 (2 OT)

———

DIVISION III

First Round

Dunham (bye)

Catholic-New Iberia 53, Notre Dame 51

Menard 75, Northlake Christian 48

Riverside 101, The Church 42

Episcopal 91, Ascension Episcopal 28

Calvary Baptist 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 46

Isidore Newman 65, Pope John Paul II 33

No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (bye)

Quarterfinals

Dunham 91, Catholic-New Iberia 47

Riverside 67, Menard 51

Episcopal 63, Calvary Baptist 49

Metairie Park Country Day 62, Isidore Newman 38

Semifinals

Dunham 79, Riverside 63

Metairie Park Country Day 52, Episcopal 37

Finals

Metairie Park Country Day 58, Dunham 48

———

DIVISION IV

First Round

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 84, Covenant Christian 41

Houma Christian 51, Westminster Christian 36

Ouachita Christian 54, University Academy of Cenla 26

St. Frederick 45, Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 42

St. Edmund 53, Hanson Memorial 34

Southern Lab 76, False River 29

Cedar Creek 58, Highland Baptist 43

Second Round

Lafayette Christian 100, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 28

Ascension Catholic 57, St. Martin's Episcopal 51

St. Mary's 83, Houma Christian 49

Opelousas Catholic 91, Ouachita Christian 44

Hamilton Christian 69, St. Frederick 33

Vermilion Catholic 65, St. Edmund 29

Southern Lab 55, St. John 36

Central Catholic 87, Cedar Creek 40

Quarterfinals

Lafayette Christian 66, Ascension 43

Opelousas Catholic 75, St. Mary's 68

Hamilton Christian 73, Vermilion Catholic 42

Central Catholic 65, Southern Lab 58

Semifinals

Lafayette Christian 69, Opelousas Catholic 66

Hamilton Christian 55, Central Catholic 42

Finals

Lafayette Christian 56, Hamilton Christian 51

———

DIVISION V

First Round

No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (bye)

New Living Word 59, Christ Episcopal 48

Family Community Christian 87, St. Joseph's-Plaucheville 45

No. 4 Northside Christian (bye)

No. 3 Runnels (bye)

Episcopal of Acadiana 65, Claiborne Christian 46

Family Christian 62, Grace Christian 45

No. 2 Crescent City (bye)

Quarterfinals

Jehovah-Jireh 95, New Living Word 34

Northlake Christian 66, Family Community Christian 49

Runnels 58, Episcopal of Acadiana 46

Crescent City 71, Family Christian 35

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 5

Jehovah-Jireh 103, Northside Christian 39

Crescent City 65, Runnels 44

Finals

Friday, March 8

Jehovah-Jireh 56, Crescent City 45