Vidalia 11, Beekman 5

Snapping a 4-all stalemate, Vidalia sent 11 batters to the plate during a seven-run sixth inning on its way to an 11-5 District 2-2A victory over Beekman on a cold and windy Thursday afternoon.

After Beekman tied the game with three in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Vikings answered emphatically.

Caylee Weatherly started the pivotal inning with a quality at bat. Down 0-2 in the count, Weatherly took ball one, laid off a high pitch for ball two and lined a base hit to center field.

Moments later, Macie Seyfarth put down a bunt and was safe at first on a high throw. Abby Fielder and Tionna Ellis followed with back-to-back RBI singles and Alyssa Cupstid lashed a double to deep left field to put Vidalia up 7-4. Skylar Adams then walked to load the bases with still nobody out and the top of the batting order due up.

Ellis was forced at home plate on Tiffany Brewer's ground ball to third baseman Alexis Crumley.

Stepping to the plate next, Shelbi Cross plated Cupstid with a base hit to left. Adams later scored on an errant pickoff throw to third base, upping the margin to 9-4.

Sara Cockerham's RBI groundout and Weatherly's run-producing single up the middle made it 11-4.

Beekman wrapped up the scoring in the home half of the seventh.

Kateland Fulmer led off with a base hit and took second on a wild pitch. With two away, Kasadee Cross was hit by a pitch with one down in the first before Beekman shortstop Tanner Spigner gloved a ground ball to her left, stepped on the bag and threw to first baseman Cadence Gray to complete an inning-ending double play.

Beekman went down in order in its half of the first.

Both teams picked up single tallies in the second.

Weatherly took a pitch for the team, Fielder walked and Ellis singled to load the bases with one out. Hannah Harveston plated Weatherly with a groundout.

A couple of pitches later, Armfield made the defensive play of the game. With her back to the plate, the Lady Tigers' senior catcher made a diving catch on a foul ball directly behind the plate for the inning-ending out.

Armfield also made her presence felt in the bottom of the second, depositing a leadoff home run over the left field fence to tie the game at 1-1.

Vidalia quickly regained the advantage when Seyfarth came through with a two-out, two-run single in the third. Brewer led off the inning with a base hit and Cockerham drew a one-out walk to set up Seyfarth's go-ahead hit.

Adams reached on a mishandled roller to start the fifth, advanced to second a wild pitch and scored on consecutive groundouts by Brewer and Cross as the Lady Vikings' lead swelled to 4-1.

Beekman countered with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame.

Angel Conway was safe at first on a one-out error, swiped second and scored on Fulmer's double to left-center. Alyssa Culbreath then beat out an infield hit and continued to second on a throwing error, enabling Fulmer to scamper home. Next, Gray' high popup into the wind fell for an infield single. Armfield followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly to center field.

Harveston struck out three without issuing a walk for the win.

Hitting for Vidalia (2-0, 1-0) were Weatherly and Ellis with two singles, Cupstid with a double and Brewer, Cross, Seyfarth and Fielder with base knocks.

Armfield went 2-for-3 with a round tripper, a base hit, a sac fly and three RBIs as Beekman out-hit the Lady Vikings 10-9. Fulmer doubled and singled, Gray and Gracie Wooden collected two singles apiece, and Culbreath and Spigner added base hits.

Bayleigh Elton started in the circle for the Lady Tigers (4-5, 0-2), with Culbreath taking the loss in middle relief and Gray finishing up.