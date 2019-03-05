Beekman 12, Bastrop 2

Beekman pitchers Ryan Chain and Cole Braswell combined to hold Bastrop scoreless over the final four innings in a 12-2 victory Tuesday afternoon.

Bastrop jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.

Keantre Robinson led off the game with a walk and Skeeter Brooks walloped an RBI double. Jeremiah Glosson then reached on a one-out error and scored on Kyrese Jackson's base hit to left-center.

In their first home appearance of the season, the Tigers went ahead to stay in the bottom of the first by scoring three runs after Jackson struck out the first two batters swinging.

Ryan Chain reached safely on an error and Seth Meyers and Brayden Spigner were grazed by pitches to jam the sacks. Wesley Priestly then put the Tigers ahead for good with a three-run double to left-center.

Beekman went on to plate four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Pierce Hayman's RBI single keyed the second-inning outburst as the Tigers padded their lead to 7-2.

Priestly and Dawson Moore started the third with back-to-back walks and Joey Chain bunted the runners over. After Priestly scored on a wild pitch, Seth Sharp clubbed an RBI double to left.

Spigner's RBI groundout upped the margin to 10-2 in the fourth, and Ryan Chain's two-out, RBI double wrapped up the scoring in the fifth.

Chain struck out four, walked one, hit one and allowed three hits over three innings for the win. Coming on in the fourth, Braswell faced the minimum over the final two innings.

Chain doubled singled and scored three runs to pace the Tigers (3-2) at the dish, Priestly and Sharp doubled and Hayman singled.

For the Rams (0-3), Brooks doubled, and Keantre Robinson, Jackson and Baron Martin singled.

Jackson was dealt the setback on the mound with Quadarrius Scott finishing up.

Beekman returns to action Thursday against Neville. Game time is 6 p.m. at Embanato Field in Monroe. Taking the field for its home opener on Thursday, Bastrop plays Union Parish at 5:30 p.m.

Beekman visits Bastrop for the return matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Baron.