Monday

Mar 4, 2019 at 4:55 AM


Girls basketball playoff results for all classifications.

NON-SELECT

CLASS 5A

First Round

Sam Houston 79, L.W. Higgins 50

Ruston 61, Alexandria 55 (OT)

Captain Shreve 64, Fontainebleau 40

Ponchatoula 49, Landry-Walker 32

East Ascension 58, New Iberia 29

Chalmette 45, Lafayette 25

H.L. Bourgeois 61, St. Amant 53

LaGrange 49, Hammond 39

Ouachita 71, West Jefferson 25

Thibodaux 57, Live Oak 46

Northshore 67, Hahnville 44

Denham Springs 55, Zachary 41

Natchitoches Central 60, East St. John 44

West Monroe 58, Pineville 39

Sulphur 49, Acadiana 27

Walker 81, Destrehan 33

Second Round

Sam Houston 76, Ruston 44

Captain Shreve 59, Ponchatoula 53

East Ascension 56, Chalmette 33

LaGrange 55, H.L. Bourgeois 38

Ouachita 55, Thibodaux 43

Denham Springs 57, Northshore 35

Natchitoches Central 47, West Monroe 46

Walker 55, Sulphur 38

Quarterfinals

Captain Shreve 61, Sam Houston 48

East Ascension 59, LaGrange 36

Denham Springs 46, Ouachita 40

Walker 62, Natchitoches Central 53 (2 OT)

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 28

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Captain Shreve 65, Eat Ascension 48

Denham Springs 48, Walker 33

Finals

Saturday

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Captain Shreve 66, Denham Springs 57

———

CLASS 4A

First Round

Benton 86, Livonia 41

Plaquemine 43, Edna Karr 40

Salmen 80, John F. Kennedy 35

South Lafourche 57, Carencro 31

A.J. Ellender 71, Breaux Bridge 32

Woodlawn (Shreveport) 40, Grant 34

Opelousas 34, Franklinton 28

South Terrebonne 48, Buckeye 19

Minden 56, Northwood (Shreveport) 28

West Ouachita 70, Huntington 57

Helen Cox 54, Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 34

DeRidder 76, Morgan City 24

Neville 63, Bossier 36

Assumption 54, Leesville 36

Cecilia 55, Belle Chasse 26

Warren Easton 87, McDonogh #35 50

Second Round

Benton 67, Plaquemine 47

South Lafourche 64, Salmen 58

A.J. Ellender 59, Woodlawn (Shreveport) 39

South Terrebonne 35, Opelousas 27

Minden 65, West Ouachita 36

DeRidder 56, Helen Cox 42

Neville 45, Assumption 32

Warren Easton 82, Cecilia 49

Quarterfinals

Benton 60, South Lafourche 42

A.J. Ellender 48, South Terrebonne 41

Minden 66, DeRidder 58

Warren Easton 60, Neville 55 (OT)
Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Benton 47, A.J. Ellender 46

Warren Easton 53, Minden 39

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Warren Easton 58, Benton 49

———

CLASS 3A

First Round

Loranger 59, Peabody 43

Westlake 67, Eunice 52

Madison 39, North Vermilion 27

Iota 48, Crowley 39

South Beauregard 81, Wossman 42

Jewel Sumner 46, Union 43

Sterlington 52, Avoyelles 44

Northwest 101, Sophie B. Wright 23

Albany 90, Jennings 47

Kaplan 58, West Feliciana 54

Glen Oaks 58, Brusly 35

Caldwell 60, Carroll 53 (OT)

Donaldsonville 67, Green Oaks 46

Washington-Marion 86, St. James 34

Richwood 54, Pine Prairie 38

Madison Prep 43, Bolton 34

Second Round

Loranger 72, Westlake 52

Madison 46, Iota 36

South Beauregard 54, Jewel Sumner 50 (2 OT)

Northwest 69, Sterlington 48

Albany 76, Kaplan 54

Caldwell Parish 63, Glen Oaks 34

Donaldsonville 65, Washington-Marion 61

Madison 57, Richwood 50

Quarterfinals

Loranger 70, Madison 37

Northwest 47, South Beauregard 39

Albany 70, Caldwell 36

Madison Prep 52, Donaldsonville 45

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Loranger 43, Northwest 42

Madison Prep 59, Albany 46

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Loranger 37, Madison Prep 35

———

CLASS 2A

First Round

Doyle 58, Jeanerette 15

Avoyelles Public Charter 49, French Settlement 43

Ferriday 68, Pine 23

Rayville 77, Ville Platte 31

Lake Arthur 84, South Plaquemines 22

Mangham 73, Kinder 49

St. Helena 60, Delcambre 30

Mansfield 69, Winnfield 17

Rapides 59, Bunkie 25

Independence 53, Port Allen 49

East Beauregard 56, D'Arbonne Woods Charter 48

Red River 88, Rosepine 40

Amite 92, Franklinton 39

Martin Luther King Charter 45, Springfield 23

Oakdale 53, Livingston Collegiate 40

North Caddo 95, Vidalia 18

Second Round

Doyle 77, Avoyelles Public Charter 50

Rayville 58, Ferriday 47

Lake Arthur 76, Mangham 58

Mansfield 59, St. Helena 36

Rapides 77, Independence 57

Red River 63, East Beauregard 37

Amite 80, Martin Luther King Charter 44

North Caddo 94, Oakdale 28

Quarterfinals

Rayville 69, Doyle 62

Mansfield 64, Lake Arthur 47

Red River 66, Rapides 58

North Caddo 94, Oakdale 28

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Mansfield 57, Rayville 49

North Caddo 48, Red River 47

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Mansfield 42, North Caddo 34

———

CLASS 1A

First Round

East Iberville (bye)

Delta Charter 52, Gueydan 41

Haynesville 57, Oberlin 31

Logansport 82, Oak Grove 61

North Central 89, Varnado 21

Jonesboro-Hodge 73, Basile 24

White Castle 62, LaSalle 30

Delhi 85, Plain Dealing 28

Elton (bye)

Merryville 49, Lincoln Prep 44

Arcadia 62, Block 53

Tensas 67, Northwood-Lena 43

West St. John 54, South Cameron 30

Grand Lake 69, Kentwood 33

Homer 47, Montgomery 37

KIPP Booker T. Washington (bye)

Second Round

East Iberville 32, Delta Charter 30

Haynesville 68, Logansport 40

Jonesboro-Hodge 70, North Central 63

Delhi 73, White Castle 61

Elton 58, Merryville 30

Tensas 56, Arcadia 38

West St. John 42, Grand Lake 39

KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 55, Homer 35

Quarterfinals

East Iberville 48, Haynesville 25

Delhi 76, Jonesboro-Hodge 71

Elton 88, Tensas 86 (OT)

KIPP Booker T. Washington 61, West St. John 50

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Delhi 59, East Iberville 37

Elton 38, KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 34

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Elton 51, Delhi 44

———

CLASS B

First Round

Stanley (bye)

Quitman 56, Hornbeck 43

Zwelle 65, Kenner Discovery 32

Castor 45, Forest 27

Hicks 66, Doyline 23

Pitkin 72, Weston 42

Bell City 29, Midland 26

Florien 97, Simsboro 14

Fairview (bye)

Elizabeth 57, Glenmora 55

Lacassine 54, Maurepas 48

Holden 66, Negreet 33

Choudrant 75, Converse 59

Hathaway 81, Mt. Hermon 33

Monterey 56, Oak Hill 52

Anacoco (bye)

Second Round

Stanley 69, Quitman 36

Zwolle 59, Castor 51

Hicks 96, Pitkin 73

Florien 48, Bell City 20

Fairview 88, Elizabeth 29

Holden 67, Lacassine 53

Hathaway 59, Choudrant 47

Anacoco 71, Monterey 27

Quarterfinals

Zwolle 66, Stanley 62

Hicks 46, Florien 40

Fairview 58, Holden 45

Anacoco 72, Hathaway 42

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Hicks 58, Zwolle 49

Anacoco 59, Fairview 46

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Hicks 61, Anacoco 35

———

CLASS C

First Round

Plainview (bye)

Calvin 57, Georgetown 56 (OT)

Saline (bye)

Harrisonburg (bye)

Singer (bye)

Pleasant Hill 66, Dodson 12

Grand Isle 33, Kilbourne 27

Ebarb (bye)

Summerfield (bye)

Starks 50, Hackberry 44 (OT)

Epps 56, Downsville 18

Reeves (bye)

Gibsland-Coleman (bye)

Johnson Bayou (bye)

Evans 53, Simpson 46

Atlanta (bye)

Second Round

Plainview 93, Calvin 44

Harrisonburg 41, Saline 36

Singer 70, Pleasant Hill 50

Ebarb 73, Grand Isle 12

Starks 40, Summerfield 31

Reeves 61, Epps 50

Gibsland-Coleman 47, Johnson Bayou 33

Atlanta 74, Evans 52

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Plainview 65, Harrisonburg 50

Ebarb 47, Singer 38

Reeves 67, Starks 57

Atlanta 62, Gibsland-Coleman 48

Semifinals

At Rapides Coliseum

Plainview 68, Ebarb 46

Reeves 45, Atlanta 31

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Plainview 55, Reeves 32

———

SELECT

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

John Curtis 84, Evangel 24

St. Joseph's 49, Archbishop Chapelle 34

M. Carmel 60, Scotlandville 53 (OT)

Dominican 40, C.E. Byrd 24

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

John Curtis 61, St. Joseph's 18

Mt. Carmel 32, Dominican 22

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

John Curtis 55, Mt. Carmel 24

———

DIVISION II

First Round

Lee Magnet (bye)

Archbishop Hannan 47, St. Scholastica 41

Ben Franklin (bye)

St. Thomas More (bye)

Teurlings Catholic (bye)

Vandebilt Catholic 44, Lusher Charter 17

St. Charles 55, David Thibodaux 47

Ursuline (bye)

University (bye)

Parkview Baptist 41, E.D. White 36

St. Michael 57, Acad. of Sacred Heart (New Orleans) 7

Loyola (bye)

Cabrini (bye)

Haynes (bye)

De La Salle 37, Academy of Our Lady 29

St. Louis (bye)

Second Round

Lee Magnet 91, Archbishop Hannan 27

St. Thomas More 47, Ben Franklin 33

Teurlings Catholic 47, Vandebilt Catholic 43

Ursuline 70, St. Charles 23

University 86, Parkview Baptist 28

Loyola 53, St. Michael 41

Cabrini 52, Haynes Academy 35

St. Louis 100, De La Salle 27

Quarterfinals

Lee Magnet 72, St. Thomas More 35

Ursuline 49, Teurlings Catholic 36

University 67, Loyola 55

St. Louis 69, Cabrini 38

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Lee Manget 79, Ursuline 61

St. Louis 87, University 86 (OT)

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Lee Magnet 64, St. Louis 60

———

DIVISION III

First Round

St. Thomas Aquinas (bye)

Dunham 50, The Church Academy 38

Metairie Park Country Day 48, Holy Savior Menard 29

Episcopal (BR) 40, Notre Dame 36

St. Katharine Drexel 52, Riverside 45

Louise McGehee 49, Isidore Newman 41

St. Mary's Academy 45, Catholic-New Iberia 35

Northlake Christian 61, Ascension Episcopal 14

Quarterfinals

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Dunham 28

Metairie Park Country Day 47, Episcopal 41

St. Katharine Drexel 46, Louise McGehee 36

Northlake Christian 40, St. Mary's Academy 34

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Metairie Park Country Day 39

Northlake Christian 59, St. Katharine Drexel 49

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

St. Thomas Aquinas 53, Northlake Christian 42

———

DIVISION IV

First Round

Lafayette Christian (bye)

St. Edmund 45, Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 32

Highland Baptist (bye)

Central Catholic (bye)

Ouachita Christian (bye)

Ascension Christian 56, Covenant Christian 29

St. Frederick 72, Ascension Catholic 52

Cedar Creek (bye)

Vermilion Catholic (bye)

University Academy of Cenla 69, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 37

Hanson Memorial 66, Hamilton Christian 29

St. Mary's (bye)

Opelousas Catholic (bye)

St. Martin's Episcopal (bye)

St. John 59, False River 46

Houma Christian (bye)

Second Round

Lafayette Christian 85, St. Edmund 25

Central Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 53

Ouachita Christian 53, Ascension Christian 41

Cedar Creek 59, St. Frederick 48

Vermilion Catholic 71, University Academy of Cenla 20

St. Mary's 51 Hanson Memorial 31

St. Martin's Episcopal 32, Opelousas Catholic 28

Houma Christian 68, St. John 26

Quarterfinals

Lafayette Christian 52, Central Catholic 36

Ouachita Christian 48, Cedar Creek 43

Vermilion Catholic 55, St. Mary's 47

Houma Christian 65, St. Martin's Episcopal 24

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Lafayette Christian 69, Ouachita Christian 33

Vermilion Catholic 49, Houma Christian 44

Finals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Lafayette Christian 48, Vermilion Catholic 33

———

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals

First Round

Claiborne Christian (bye)

Grace Christian 39, Christ Episcopal

Family Christian 67, St. Joseph's-Plaucheville 33

Family Community (bye)

Semifinals

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Claiborne Christian 36, Grace Christian 26

Family Community Christian 52, Family Christian 37

Finals

Friday

At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum

Claiborne Christian 37, Family Community Christian 36