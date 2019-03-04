Girls basketball playoff results for all classifications.
NON-SELECT
CLASS 5A
First Round
Sam Houston 79, L.W. Higgins 50
Ruston 61, Alexandria 55 (OT)
Captain Shreve 64, Fontainebleau 40
Ponchatoula 49, Landry-Walker 32
East Ascension 58, New Iberia 29
Chalmette 45, Lafayette 25
H.L. Bourgeois 61, St. Amant 53
LaGrange 49, Hammond 39
Ouachita 71, West Jefferson 25
Thibodaux 57, Live Oak 46
Northshore 67, Hahnville 44
Denham Springs 55, Zachary 41
Natchitoches Central 60, East St. John 44
West Monroe 58, Pineville 39
Sulphur 49, Acadiana 27
Walker 81, Destrehan 33
Second Round
Sam Houston 76, Ruston 44
Captain Shreve 59, Ponchatoula 53
East Ascension 56, Chalmette 33
LaGrange 55, H.L. Bourgeois 38
Ouachita 55, Thibodaux 43
Denham Springs 57, Northshore 35
Natchitoches Central 47, West Monroe 46
Walker 55, Sulphur 38
Quarterfinals
Captain Shreve 61, Sam Houston 48
East Ascension 59, LaGrange 36
Denham Springs 46, Ouachita 40
Walker 62, Natchitoches Central 53 (2 OT)
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 28
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Captain Shreve 65, Eat Ascension 48
Denham Springs 48, Walker 33
Finals
Saturday
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Captain Shreve 66, Denham Springs 57
———
CLASS 4A
First Round
Benton 86, Livonia 41
Plaquemine 43, Edna Karr 40
Salmen 80, John F. Kennedy 35
South Lafourche 57, Carencro 31
A.J. Ellender 71, Breaux Bridge 32
Woodlawn (Shreveport) 40, Grant 34
Opelousas 34, Franklinton 28
South Terrebonne 48, Buckeye 19
Minden 56, Northwood (Shreveport) 28
West Ouachita 70, Huntington 57
Helen Cox 54, Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 34
DeRidder 76, Morgan City 24
Neville 63, Bossier 36
Assumption 54, Leesville 36
Cecilia 55, Belle Chasse 26
Warren Easton 87, McDonogh #35 50
Second Round
Benton 67, Plaquemine 47
South Lafourche 64, Salmen 58
A.J. Ellender 59, Woodlawn (Shreveport) 39
South Terrebonne 35, Opelousas 27
Minden 65, West Ouachita 36
DeRidder 56, Helen Cox 42
Neville 45, Assumption 32
Warren Easton 82, Cecilia 49
Quarterfinals
Benton 60, South Lafourche 42
A.J. Ellender 48, South Terrebonne 41
Minden 66, DeRidder 58
Warren Easton 60, Neville 55 (OT)
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Benton 47, A.J. Ellender 46
Warren Easton 53, Minden 39
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Warren Easton 58, Benton 49
———
CLASS 3A
First Round
Loranger 59, Peabody 43
Westlake 67, Eunice 52
Madison 39, North Vermilion 27
Iota 48, Crowley 39
South Beauregard 81, Wossman 42
Jewel Sumner 46, Union 43
Sterlington 52, Avoyelles 44
Northwest 101, Sophie B. Wright 23
Albany 90, Jennings 47
Kaplan 58, West Feliciana 54
Glen Oaks 58, Brusly 35
Caldwell 60, Carroll 53 (OT)
Donaldsonville 67, Green Oaks 46
Washington-Marion 86, St. James 34
Richwood 54, Pine Prairie 38
Madison Prep 43, Bolton 34
Second Round
Loranger 72, Westlake 52
Madison 46, Iota 36
South Beauregard 54, Jewel Sumner 50 (2 OT)
Northwest 69, Sterlington 48
Albany 76, Kaplan 54
Caldwell Parish 63, Glen Oaks 34
Donaldsonville 65, Washington-Marion 61
Madison 57, Richwood 50
Quarterfinals
Loranger 70, Madison 37
Northwest 47, South Beauregard 39
Albany 70, Caldwell 36
Madison Prep 52, Donaldsonville 45
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Loranger 43, Northwest 42
Madison Prep 59, Albany 46
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Loranger 37, Madison Prep 35
———
CLASS 2A
First Round
Doyle 58, Jeanerette 15
Avoyelles Public Charter 49, French Settlement 43
Ferriday 68, Pine 23
Rayville 77, Ville Platte 31
Lake Arthur 84, South Plaquemines 22
Mangham 73, Kinder 49
St. Helena 60, Delcambre 30
Mansfield 69, Winnfield 17
Rapides 59, Bunkie 25
Independence 53, Port Allen 49
East Beauregard 56, D'Arbonne Woods Charter 48
Red River 88, Rosepine 40
Amite 92, Franklinton 39
Martin Luther King Charter 45, Springfield 23
Oakdale 53, Livingston Collegiate 40
North Caddo 95, Vidalia 18
Second Round
Doyle 77, Avoyelles Public Charter 50
Rayville 58, Ferriday 47
Lake Arthur 76, Mangham 58
Mansfield 59, St. Helena 36
Rapides 77, Independence 57
Red River 63, East Beauregard 37
Amite 80, Martin Luther King Charter 44
North Caddo 94, Oakdale 28
Quarterfinals
Rayville 69, Doyle 62
Mansfield 64, Lake Arthur 47
Red River 66, Rapides 58
North Caddo 94, Oakdale 28
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Mansfield 57, Rayville 49
North Caddo 48, Red River 47
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Mansfield 42, North Caddo 34
———
CLASS 1A
First Round
East Iberville (bye)
Delta Charter 52, Gueydan 41
Haynesville 57, Oberlin 31
Logansport 82, Oak Grove 61
North Central 89, Varnado 21
Jonesboro-Hodge 73, Basile 24
White Castle 62, LaSalle 30
Delhi 85, Plain Dealing 28
Elton (bye)
Merryville 49, Lincoln Prep 44
Arcadia 62, Block 53
Tensas 67, Northwood-Lena 43
West St. John 54, South Cameron 30
Grand Lake 69, Kentwood 33
Homer 47, Montgomery 37
KIPP Booker T. Washington (bye)
Second Round
East Iberville 32, Delta Charter 30
Haynesville 68, Logansport 40
Jonesboro-Hodge 70, North Central 63
Delhi 73, White Castle 61
Elton 58, Merryville 30
Tensas 56, Arcadia 38
West St. John 42, Grand Lake 39
KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 55, Homer 35
Quarterfinals
East Iberville 48, Haynesville 25
Delhi 76, Jonesboro-Hodge 71
Elton 88, Tensas 86 (OT)
KIPP Booker T. Washington 61, West St. John 50
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Delhi 59, East Iberville 37
Elton 38, KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 34
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Elton 51, Delhi 44
———
CLASS B
First Round
Stanley (bye)
Quitman 56, Hornbeck 43
Zwelle 65, Kenner Discovery 32
Castor 45, Forest 27
Hicks 66, Doyline 23
Pitkin 72, Weston 42
Bell City 29, Midland 26
Florien 97, Simsboro 14
Fairview (bye)
Elizabeth 57, Glenmora 55
Lacassine 54, Maurepas 48
Holden 66, Negreet 33
Choudrant 75, Converse 59
Hathaway 81, Mt. Hermon 33
Monterey 56, Oak Hill 52
Anacoco (bye)
Second Round
Stanley 69, Quitman 36
Zwolle 59, Castor 51
Hicks 96, Pitkin 73
Florien 48, Bell City 20
Fairview 88, Elizabeth 29
Holden 67, Lacassine 53
Hathaway 59, Choudrant 47
Anacoco 71, Monterey 27
Quarterfinals
Zwolle 66, Stanley 62
Hicks 46, Florien 40
Fairview 58, Holden 45
Anacoco 72, Hathaway 42
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Hicks 58, Zwolle 49
Anacoco 59, Fairview 46
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Hicks 61, Anacoco 35
———
CLASS C
First Round
Plainview (bye)
Calvin 57, Georgetown 56 (OT)
Saline (bye)
Harrisonburg (bye)
Singer (bye)
Pleasant Hill 66, Dodson 12
Grand Isle 33, Kilbourne 27
Ebarb (bye)
Summerfield (bye)
Starks 50, Hackberry 44 (OT)
Epps 56, Downsville 18
Reeves (bye)
Gibsland-Coleman (bye)
Johnson Bayou (bye)
Evans 53, Simpson 46
Atlanta (bye)
Second Round
Plainview 93, Calvin 44
Harrisonburg 41, Saline 36
Singer 70, Pleasant Hill 50
Ebarb 73, Grand Isle 12
Starks 40, Summerfield 31
Reeves 61, Epps 50
Gibsland-Coleman 47, Johnson Bayou 33
Atlanta 74, Evans 52
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Plainview 65, Harrisonburg 50
Ebarb 47, Singer 38
Reeves 67, Starks 57
Atlanta 62, Gibsland-Coleman 48
Semifinals
At Rapides Coliseum
Plainview 68, Ebarb 46
Reeves 45, Atlanta 31
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Plainview 55, Reeves 32
———
SELECT
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
John Curtis 84, Evangel 24
St. Joseph's 49, Archbishop Chapelle 34
M. Carmel 60, Scotlandville 53 (OT)
Dominican 40, C.E. Byrd 24
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
John Curtis 61, St. Joseph's 18
Mt. Carmel 32, Dominican 22
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
John Curtis 55, Mt. Carmel 24
———
DIVISION II
First Round
Lee Magnet (bye)
Archbishop Hannan 47, St. Scholastica 41
Ben Franklin (bye)
St. Thomas More (bye)
Teurlings Catholic (bye)
Vandebilt Catholic 44, Lusher Charter 17
St. Charles 55, David Thibodaux 47
Ursuline (bye)
University (bye)
Parkview Baptist 41, E.D. White 36
St. Michael 57, Acad. of Sacred Heart (New Orleans) 7
Loyola (bye)
Cabrini (bye)
Haynes (bye)
De La Salle 37, Academy of Our Lady 29
St. Louis (bye)
Second Round
Lee Magnet 91, Archbishop Hannan 27
St. Thomas More 47, Ben Franklin 33
Teurlings Catholic 47, Vandebilt Catholic 43
Ursuline 70, St. Charles 23
University 86, Parkview Baptist 28
Loyola 53, St. Michael 41
Cabrini 52, Haynes Academy 35
St. Louis 100, De La Salle 27
Quarterfinals
Lee Magnet 72, St. Thomas More 35
Ursuline 49, Teurlings Catholic 36
University 67, Loyola 55
St. Louis 69, Cabrini 38
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Lee Manget 79, Ursuline 61
St. Louis 87, University 86 (OT)
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Lee Magnet 64, St. Louis 60
———
DIVISION III
First Round
St. Thomas Aquinas (bye)
Dunham 50, The Church Academy 38
Metairie Park Country Day 48, Holy Savior Menard 29
Episcopal (BR) 40, Notre Dame 36
St. Katharine Drexel 52, Riverside 45
Louise McGehee 49, Isidore Newman 41
St. Mary's Academy 45, Catholic-New Iberia 35
Northlake Christian 61, Ascension Episcopal 14
Quarterfinals
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Dunham 28
Metairie Park Country Day 47, Episcopal 41
St. Katharine Drexel 46, Louise McGehee 36
Northlake Christian 40, St. Mary's Academy 34
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Metairie Park Country Day 39
Northlake Christian 59, St. Katharine Drexel 49
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
St. Thomas Aquinas 53, Northlake Christian 42
———
DIVISION IV
First Round
Lafayette Christian (bye)
St. Edmund 45, Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 32
Highland Baptist (bye)
Central Catholic (bye)
Ouachita Christian (bye)
Ascension Christian 56, Covenant Christian 29
St. Frederick 72, Ascension Catholic 52
Cedar Creek (bye)
Vermilion Catholic (bye)
University Academy of Cenla 69, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 37
Hanson Memorial 66, Hamilton Christian 29
St. Mary's (bye)
Opelousas Catholic (bye)
St. Martin's Episcopal (bye)
St. John 59, False River 46
Houma Christian (bye)
Second Round
Lafayette Christian 85, St. Edmund 25
Central Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 53
Ouachita Christian 53, Ascension Christian 41
Cedar Creek 59, St. Frederick 48
Vermilion Catholic 71, University Academy of Cenla 20
St. Mary's 51 Hanson Memorial 31
St. Martin's Episcopal 32, Opelousas Catholic 28
Houma Christian 68, St. John 26
Quarterfinals
Lafayette Christian 52, Central Catholic 36
Ouachita Christian 48, Cedar Creek 43
Vermilion Catholic 55, St. Mary's 47
Houma Christian 65, St. Martin's Episcopal 24
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Lafayette Christian 69, Ouachita Christian 33
Vermilion Catholic 49, Houma Christian 44
Finals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Lafayette Christian 48, Vermilion Catholic 33
———
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals
First Round
Claiborne Christian (bye)
Grace Christian 39, Christ Episcopal
Family Christian 67, St. Joseph's-Plaucheville 33
Family Community (bye)
Semifinals
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Claiborne Christian 36, Grace Christian 26
Family Community Christian 52, Family Christian 37
Finals
Friday
At Alexandria/Rapides Coliseum
Claiborne Christian 37, Family Community Christian 36