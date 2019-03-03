Sterlington vs. Natchitoches Central

Brock Risinger crushed a three-run home run to back the two-hit pitching of Adam Tubbs as Sterlington defeated a depleted Natchitoches Central team 15-0 Saturday afternoon in the Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic.

Most of the Chiefs' upperclassmen returned home due to the death of an NCHS student. With its team intact, the Chiefs lost to Opelousas Catholic 4-3 Thursday night. Friday night's tournament game against Neville was rained out. Because to the tragic circumstances, NCHS was essentially left with a JV team for Saturday's games against Sterlington and West Ouachita.

In Saturday's early game at Panther Park, A.J. Walter drew a one-out walk for the Chiefs in the top of the first, but was immediately erased when Davis Johnson, Reece Brooks and Risinger turned an around-the-horn double play.

Sterlington went ahead 5-0 out of the chute. Jenkins' three-run shot over the left field wall and Clay Benson's two-run single sparked the big first inning.

Sterlington added six in the second and four in the third.

Tubbs (2-0) struck out three and walked one in the abbreviated contest.

Offensively, the Panthers (5-0) totaled 10 hits. Risinger homered and singled, Brooks doubled and singled, Benson drove in three runs with a pair of singles, Nick Whittington doubled and Grant Mangrum, Zach Crain and Ram Foster (two RBIs) singled.

Connor Stokes and Derrick Payne singled for the Chiefs (1-4).