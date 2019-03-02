Sterlington 4, Kinder 0

Less than 24 hours after knocking the game-tying home run in the seventh inning of Thursday night's 7-6 Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic decision over Loranger, Trey Rugg one-upped himself.

Taking his turn on the mound Friday afternoon, the senior right-hander allowed only two base runners while slinging a no-hitter against Kinder.

Rugg (2-0) walked the game's first batter, Colin Klein, then retired the next 18 batters. After plunking Gage Aguillard to start the seven, he recorded back-to-back strikeouts before completing the 4-0 victory with a groundout to shortstop Seaver Sheets.

Klein was the Yellow Jackets' lone runner to move past first base. Gage Agulliard's sacrifice bunt and Michael Fontenot's grounder to second baseman Reece Brooks sent Klein to third with two away. A groundout to Sheets enabled Rugg to get out of the inning unscathed.

Sterlington went up 1-0 with an unearned run in the bottom of the second.

Sheets led off with a base hit, advanced to second when Rugg reached on an error and took third when Clay Benson hit into a force play. Next up, Harrison Womack came through with the clutch two-out hit — an RBI single.

Not that Rugg needed the extra run support, but the Panthers put up a three-spot in the fourth.

With one down, the Panthers doubled their lead to 2-0 on consecutive one-out singles by Sheets, Brooks and, naturally, Rugg. A fourth straight single by Clay Benson loaded the bases. Womack then reached on a misplayed ground ball and Davis Johnson hit into an RBI fielder's choice to put a wrap on the scoring.

Meanwhile, Rugg had the Yellow Jackets flummoxed. He struck out six and allowed only three balls to leave the infield three balls to leave the infield — a pair of fly outs to right fielder Hixson Street and one to Benson in left.

On a night in which the 1-4 spots in the batting order went 0-for-12, the 5-9 spots took up the slack by going 6-for-13 and scoring all four runs. Sheets went 2-for-2 with a walks and scored twice and Brooks, Rugg, Benson and Womack singled.

Gavin Chevallier pitched admirably in defeat for Kinder.

Records: Sterlington (5-0); Kinder (2-3).