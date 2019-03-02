Ruston 15, Beekman 5

RUSTON — Bolstered by a seven-run fourth inning, the Ruston Lady Bearcats prevailed over Beekman 15-5 Friday night.

Ruston went up 3-0 with one in the first and two in the second.

Adrienne Montgomery walked and eventually scored on a passed ball in the first.

Back-to-back doubles by Landri Millsaps and Audrey Leggett and Megan Lee's RBI single highlighted the second.

Beekman fought back to tie the game with one in the third and a deuce in the fourth.

Alexis Crumley drew a six-pitch walk to lead off the third, stole second, scampered to third on Kateland Fulmer's two-out single and dashed home on a passed ball.

Benefiting from Kasadee Armfield's leadoff single and three walks, the Lady Tigers plated the equalizer in the top of the fourth.

Ruston parlayed six walks and four hits, including Lee's RBI triple and Montgomery's run-producing double, into a 10-3 lead in the home half of the fourth.

Closing out the scoring, Ruston tacked on one in the fifth and four in the sixth while the Lady Tigers plated two in the sixth.

Ruston (2-4) out-hit Beekman 8-6. Lee went 2-for-2 with a triple and scored three runs, Leggett doubled, singled and drove in three, Millsaps doubled, singled and scored three, Montgomery doubled, Emma Colvin was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored, and Jamia Kinsey contributed a pair of RBI groundouts.

Tanner Spigner and Savannah Thompson doubled for the Lady Tigers (4-2), who also received base hits from Alyssa Culbreath, Fulmer, Jaislyn Sanders and Armfield.