Beekman 15, Madison Prep 2

Rapping out 17 hits, the Beekman Tigers cruised to a 15-2 victory over Madison Prep in the Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic on Friday night at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

Beekman's first seven batters reached safely before the first out was recorded.

Pierce Hayman led off the game with a double, Brock Jenkins singled, Ryan Chain doubled and Seth Meyers singled to give the Tigers an instant 3-0 advantage. Back-to-back free passes to Brayden Spigner and Wesley Priestly reloaded the bases ahead of Dawson Moore's two-run double.With two down, Hayman walked and Jenkins was hit by a pitch, helping the Tigers expand their lead to 7-0.

Madison Prep pushed a run across in its half of the first when Kenneth Walker singled home Darren Byrd, aboard via error.

After sending 12 batters to the plate in the first, the Tigers batted around again in a five-run second.

Three straight walks and consecutive run-producing singles by Moore and Joey Chain and Seth Sharp stretched the margin to 11-1. Jenkins' RBI groundout wrapped up the scoring for the inning.

It remained 12-1 until the Chargers plated a run in the fifth.

Antoine Jyshua was hit by a pitch to leadoff the frame, moved to second on Reggie Washington's base hit and scored on Antonio Wells' two-out RBI single.

Beekman tacked on three more in the fifth on Jacob Witcher's RBI double and run-scoring singles by Ethan Rigmaiden and Jacob McKoin.

Sharp was the winning pitcher with Rigmaiden working three innings for the save.

Hitting for the Tigers (2-1) were Ryan Chain and Moore with a double and a single apiece, Jenkins and Meyers with a pair of singles, Hayman, Witcher and Sharp with doubles, and McKoin, Priestly, Jared Matney, Joey Chain, Sharp and Rigmaiden with base knocks.

Byrd, Walker and Washington singled for the Chargers (1-5).