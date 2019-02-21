Coda Butler understands why wearing No. 48 for the Sterlington High football team is considered such a high honor,

Freshman cornerback Coda Butler has been chosen to don jersey No. 48 for the Sterlington Panthers for the next three seasons. Wearing No. 48 for the Sterlington football team is regarded as a sacred honor. Each year, the jersey is issued in memory of former Franklin Parish Patriot Tyrell Cameron, who suffered a fatal injury while playing in the 2015 season opener against Sterlington.

Jersey No. 48 is especially meaningful to the Butler family as Coda's father, Ray Butler, was an assistant coach for Franklin Parish on the tragic night.

Sterlington will travel to Winnsboro to play Franklin Parish in Week 9 of the 2019 season.

Coda Butler is the first underclassman to be issued the prestigious jersey.

The tradition began when then-head coach and current principal Jason Thompson awarded No. 48 to strong safety Cody Seward prior to the Panthers' 2016 Class 2A state championship season.

Seward presented the jersey to Peyton Matthews. Following the 2017 campaign, Matthews passed the torch to Clay Vaughn.

Current Sterlington coach Lee Doty chose Coda Butler to wear the jersey for the remainder of his high school career due to the family's connection to Tyrell Cameron.

Vaughn presented the jersey to Coda Butler at the Panthers' annual football banquet on Monday, Feb. 11.